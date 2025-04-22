BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We always need to choose our battles ~ SOME WARS AREN’T MEANT TO BE WON ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
32 views • 4 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about how some wars are not meant to be won; i.e., it is often a waste of time to argue with someone who has bought into drinking the kool-aid, or has signed on for the cement goloshes. We will also talk about how the vaccines are engineered to destroy the brain so that people can't think, and thus is subdued to being mindless zombies (Star Trek borg equivalent). Finally, we will also be sharing episode two of the propaganda exposed uncensored, which is entitled, "Some wars aren't meant to be won."


References:

- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach

  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- William Casey's misinformation statement

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce


