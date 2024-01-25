Donald Trump Jr. - The Biden DOJ finally admits the Hunter laptop is authentic. Ummm, just a few years late guys And these are the same corrupt far-left lunatics who want to censor us for “disinformation” “Disinformation” = facts that Democrats don’t want you to know!!
