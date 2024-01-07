Create New Account
More problems in East Village NYC as Police respond to a large fight at intake shelter
Published 2 months ago

Police rushed as a report of a large fight among 300 illegal immigrants outside of St Bridged re-intake shelter center in East Village NYC. One officer injured according to police. Cops were seen removing a man trying to cut the long line of people waiting as NY braces for below zero…



https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1744021881722654900?s=20


