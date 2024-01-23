Brian and Jessi Show | Rabbi Jonathan Cahn and The Return of the Gods | Episode 24

"Pastor Brian sits down with Rabbi and author Jonathan Cahn to discuss his book ""The Return of the Gods"", the demonic forces working in our world today, and an alleged demonic sighting at a Miami shopping mall.

___________





Find out more about His Church at hischurch.cc





Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com





Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV





Support Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “GIBSON PODCAST”





Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102"