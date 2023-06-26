OH MY! YOUTUBE STRIKE!! SHORT 4 MIN-PLEASE WATCH! BeadHappyDBA/DEL BIGTREE CENSORED ON YOUTUBE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteon.com/367acb2b-7c23-4f61-a6f6-cebf8e8cc007
THIS IS THE CENSORED VIDEO BeadHappyDBA was given a strike for on YouTUbe, A FULL NINE, yes, NINE MONTHS LATER. WE CANNOT UPLOAD ON YT NOW. SEPT 22, 2022 UPLOADED VIDEO REMAINED ON YT UNTIL STRIKE GIVEN 6.26.23.
ITS STILL HAPPENING-CENSORSHIP THAT IS. LET US HARMONIZE OUR EFFORTS GOD WILLING. EMAIL US, CREATE YOUR OWN EMAIL. BE VOCAL, COMMUNICATE WHAT IS HAPPENING. BE HONEST. LOVE TO ALL.