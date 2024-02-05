She’s EXPOSING The Horrifying Truth Of Anti-Depressants&Big Pharma Is Not Happy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Redacted
January 21st, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZTKN8Z3RB4&ab_channel=Redacted
Clayton sits down with a leading global drug safety advocate, Kim Witczak. She's become involved in this issue when her husband tragically, suddenly died due to an undisclosed side effect of an antidepressant. She's now on the FDA advisory committee, and she's made it her mission to educate all of us.