Joe Biden & The Autopen: Legal Analysis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whoever Controlled The Autopen Controlled The [P]residency
* [P]resident Joe Biden rarely signed his own signatures.
* Instead, an autopen was used on everything from laws to executive orders.
* Dr. John Eastman joins us to discuss the constitutional ramifications.
The full episode is linked below.
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (10 March 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6qg1fo-grant-stinchfield-tonight-show.html