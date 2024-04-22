© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Speed “Our”Representatives Rushed To Pass $95 Billion To Ukraine, Israel & Ban TikTok Was Astonishing
All these things that would help We The People they couldn’t care less about. They pale into comparison to laundering your money overseas and banning TikTok
Are the Reps sitting in Congress really representing you? Are you furious yet?