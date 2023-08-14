BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Compounding Pharmacy | Dr. Robert Seik (TPC #1,324)
08/14/2023

Profile: https://www.twc.health/pages/dr-robert-seik?ref=-fnKkhUd3Tz3oN


Dr. Robert Seik is a compounding pharmacist and owner of Partell Pharmacy located at 5835 S Eastern Ave Suite 101, Las Vegas. His pharmacy has been in business for over 20 years.

He is known for his cutting edge and forward-thinking solutions to traditional medical treatment challenges. Therefore, it's no surprise that his pharmacy was the first preferred independent pharmacy to partner with The Wellness Company.

Dr. Robert Seik has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry working with national networks of research physicians for companies including Schering-Plough, InterMune, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals. During his career Robert was involved in the research and marketing of novel agents for the treatment of various infectious diseases, endocrine, and immune disorders.

Robert completed his pharmacy degree at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA and his clinical training focused on infectious disease and outcomes research.


