BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Post-Tribulation Rapture & the Great Day of God's Wrath
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
65 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 08/24/2023

September 17th, 2017This was part 5 of a new end-time Bible prophecy series "The Post-Tribulation Rapture & the Great Day of God's Wrath." Jesus and the Apostles were very clear in the Bible about the timing of the rapture in the sequence of end-time events. Jesus taught that the rapture or resurrection of the righteous dead and we who are alive at His coming would be "immediately AFTER the tribulation of those days" (Matthew 24:29-31). And the Apostle John confirms this in the book of Revelation as does the Apostle Paul in his letters to the churches. There is also a big misconception about the "day of wrath." Do not let misguided pastors and indoctrinated Christians deceive you about this at the very time we are close to entering the Great Tribulation. For more info go to deanodle.org

Post-Trib Outline: https://www.deanodle.org/single-post/2012/09/30/post-tribulation-rapture-outline

Keywords
rapturetribulationwrathdean odle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy