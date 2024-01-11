✝️ Archbishop Carlo Viganò Says the WEF is Threatening G20 Leaders To Carry Out The Great Reset ~ A (mirrored)

Mirrored from Rumble channel Real Truth Real News ay:-
https://rumble.com/v46a5b5-archbishop-carlo-vigan.html
The Medical Doctors For COVID Ethics International invited Archbishop Carlo Vigano to speak Jan 2024 and he let the truth fly - "The WEF is threatening the heads of government of the 20 most industrialised nations in the world to carry out the Great Reset. It is a global coup d'etat, against which it is essential that people rise up. Those who govern nations have all become either enslaved or blackmailed by this international mafia".
👉 Archbishop Viganò Knows the Deep States Plans for the World and It’s Not Good: http://tinyurl.com/5b55zt2b
👉 Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano ~ "We Must Unite To Stop the New World Order/Great Reset": http://tinyurl.com/mrt4mfum
👉 Agenda21/2030 Videos: http://tinyurl.com/2nbmed7f
👉 The Great Reset Videos: http://tinyurl.com/4v3akcub
👉 Klaus Schwab/WEF Videos: https://tinyurl.com/4vw3v6zb
👉 A Short History of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum: https://tinyurl.com/yc8d73f8
👉 Klaus Schwab - Covid19, The Great Reset: https://tinyurl.com/4nf3wpfz
👉 The Head of the Snake (Davos Scumbags) is in Geneva: https://tinyurl.com/4r4m45e2
Source: Charles Kovess on Rumble
.
⭐️⭐️⭐️
.
🛑 Dr. Peter McCullough Recommends "Spike Support" With Nattokinase to Dissolve the Spike Protein From the Covid Jab, You Can Find it Here: https://tinyurl.com/5n99uvjv
.
🛑 Wellness Company COVID Emergency Covid and Contagion Kits ensures quick, low-cost access to proven treatments like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, generic Z-Pak, and Budesonide with a nebulizer, along with a guidebook for safe emergency use. Emergency Kits: http://tinyurl.com/yrxuyfmy
👉 Z-Detox Formula With NAC: https://tinyurl.com/2p8y8df2
.
🛑 Order Ivermectin - Hydroxychloroqine - Azithromycin (Z-Pack), Tetracycline - Budesonide and Other Meds Online : www.BodywisePharmacy.com
.
🛑 Covid Vaccine Detox - Please Share With Others: www.DiamondzDetox.com
.
🛑 ARTICLE: Fenbendazole and Ivermectin to Treat/Cure Cancer: https://tinyurl.com/3w48er2u
.
🛑 Dr. Zev Zelenko's Products Include "Z-Detox" For Covid Vaccine Protection - "Z-Flu" Protection Against Colds and Flu and "Z-Shield" which helps defend against dormant viruses. All Products Can Be Found Here: https://tinyurl.com/yc8zhusw
.
🛑 WAVwatch Frequency Healing For Pain, Inflammation, Arthritis, Anxiety, Colds & Flu, Headaches and More: https://tinyurl.com/2auhz27p
.
🛑 Order Fenbendazole Online - Ships to Over 80 Countries Including Canada: https://tinyurl.com/4r368rnv
.
🛑 Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD Covid Vaccine/Graphene Detox Protocols: https://tinyurl.com/mryjk29d
.
🛑 "Clean Slate" by ROOT Brands Provides a Full Body Detox and Healing From Damage Caused By the Covid Vaccine Ingredients: https://therootbrands.com/bodywisecbd
ROOT Brands CEO Christina Rahm Explains Her Incredible Products in This Video: https://tinyurl.com/bddyekfu
.
🛑 High Quality Vitamin B17/Apricot Seeds/Laetrile/Amygdalin Products Can Be Found Here: https://tinyurl.com/3bkctc98
.
🛑 Dr. Bryan Ardis's Covid-19 Vaccine Detox: www.DrArdisAntidote.com
.
🛑 How To Remove/Detox Graphene Oxide Nanobots After the Covid Jab: http://tinyurl.com/4zstjzze
.
♥️☕ Buy Me a Coffee? https://ko-fi.com/RealTruthRealNews 😎
▶️ My Alternative Health Blog: www.DiamondzUltimateHealth.com
▶️ My RealTruthRealNews Website: www.RealTruthRealNews.com
▶️ Follow Me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Diamondz
▶️ Follow Me on Telegram For World and Health News: https://t.me/RealTruthRealNews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.