UCLA Bruins Football 2025 🏈 Current State, Struggles & Future Outlook
The UCLA Bruins are navigating a tough start to the 2025 season under Coach DeShaun Foster. 🏈 With new leadership, QB Nico Iamaleava at the helm, and Big Ten challenges ahead, the Bruins face hurdles in discipline, turnovers, and consistency. Explore the current state of UCLA football, key players, coaching changes, and what lies ahead for the team.
