FBI Planning Christian PERSECUTION: Leaked Documents Reveal FBI SPYING On CHURCHES

As Islamic radicals have become less of a threat the American security state has turned against the American people and is using its powers to persecute followers of Jesus Christ.

Colonel John Mills joins Stew to talk about the leaked documents that reveal the FBI is planning to place informants inside Christian communities, monitoring their worship services, and both spying on and manipulating believers.

The FBI possess aircraft that they are misusing to target innocent Americans.

The FBI is completely out of control and has become a wholly anti-Christian organization.

Big data analytics is being used against the American people to violate our privacy and ultimately control the entire population.

Treasonous criminals who are constantly violating the constitutional rights of American citizens should be arrested and prosecuted.

