'Steamboat Willie', 1928 Mickey Mouse Cartoon

Directed by, Walt Disney.



As of January 1, 2024, this sound cartoon by Walt Disney and Ub Iwwerks is now in the public domain.



Steamboat Willie, a 1928 short film featuring early non-speaking versions of Mickey and Minnie, is widely seen as the moment that transformed Disney's fortunes and made cinema history.

Their images are now available to the public in the US, after Disney's copyright expired.

It means creatives like cartoonists can now rework and use the earliest versions of Mickey and Minnie.

In fact, anyone can use those versions without permission or cost. -BBC News (https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-67833411).

