Massive Rise In Random Violence
162 views • 05/31/2023

The massive rise in random violence will be the predicate for disarming the people and establishing an absolute police state. It isn't just the mass murders that make the news. It's the ongoing acceleration of pointless acts of violence. Before, we had to be concerned about being mugged for our possessions. That's obviously wrong, but at least we could comprehend how greed or desperation could drive people to act like that. Today, we're seeing far more violence for the sake of violence as even children are attacking each other just so they can be seen on a viral TikTok video.

