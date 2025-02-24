BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1031 Are you holding onto idols





Scripture: Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 including every secret.





SYNOPSIS: Following ELOHIM is really very simple just read these two verses; Ecc 12:13 Here is the final conclusion, now that you have heard everything: fear God, and keep his mitzvot; this is what being human is all about. Ecc 12:14 For God will bring to judgment everything we do, including every secret. It is that easy. Every person should be able to do what they need to do to get to heaven. But we refuse to let our idols go into the trash. Each person holds onto them as if your life depended on them. In this lesson we are going to uncover the truth how the idols control you. How evil things are being uncovered throughout the globe. And how it is time to make a real choice on who is your MASTER.





VERSES: Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 including every secret. Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:25-28 everything will be uncovered. Sh’mot (Ex) 32:1-4 What are idols. Revelation 13:1-9 ten horns and seven heads. Revelation 17:9-14 they are seven kings and ten kings. Revelation 17:9-14 they are seven kings and ten kings. Dani’el (Dan) 8:6-7 it broke the horn and killed it. Dani’el (Dan) 8:19-25 As for the horn that broke. Sh’mot (Ex) 32:1-8 Here is your god. Sh’mot (Ex) 21:5-6 he will be his for life. Kohelet (Ecc) 12:13-14 including every secret.





