Alex Jones, Conservative Controlled Op, Steven Crowder, Pearl Davis vs. Candace Owens, MAGA vs. Marxist, What is “Truth”?

Topic list:

* Who is “Alex Jones”: —facts verses deductions

* Does his 2000 documentary “debunk” the theory that he is a surgically-altered Bill Hicks?

* “Alternative media” through the years: what does it prove?

* Alex Jones is clearly a caricature of “journalism” yet he continues to land substantive interviews: why? How?

* Does Alex Jones owe “grieving Sandy Hook families” a billion dollars?

* The joke writing crew of Steve Crowder: are they any good? If not, why?

* From “Project Veritas” to the Geek Critiquers: everyone goes in or through Steven Crowder.

* True “satire” vs. “satirical ‘news’”.

* Is Gary “Nerdrotic” Buechler’s skyrocketing success thanks to Freemasonry?

* Chrissie Mayr and Owen Benjamin on Steven Crowder: Johnny’s take.

* The closet homosexuals of “Conservative talk”.

* Johnny’s solution to both “Israel vs. Palestine” and having vaccine-injured children.

* “Pearly Things” Davis is FOR Steven Crowder, Candace Owens is AGAINST him. NEITHER get it right, here’s why.

* Hannah “Pearly Things” Davis is a Roman Catholic mess (which is why she’s a superstar talker).

* James David Manning is against the Protestant Referation (but he’s for teenage girls in his church).

* How Steven Crowder treated the guys who made him funny.

* Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire—what do the Geek Critiquers get right and what do they miss? (actually, a lot).

* Jimmy Dore’s live panel: is it worth the watch or are they just controlled opposition?

* “MAGA vs. Marxist”: Johnny breaks down what’s REALLY behind them both.

* There’s only one way to be boldly for the Truth.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Hawkeye’s blog

https://hawkeye134.blogspot.com/

Hawkeye’s YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@hawkeyerising3095

_____________________

Jesus Saved Darnell on Gab

https://gab.com/JesusSavedDMC

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

_____________________

NinjaAlex420 on Twitter

https://twitter.com/NinjaAlex420

Odysee

https://odysee.com/@NinjaAlex420:3

BitChute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ninjaalex420/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/NinjaAlex420

_____________________

Danny on Twitter

https://twitter.com/DannyDeHulk86

_____________________

Everything John Paul Harkins:

https://linktr.ee/johnpaulharkins