"THE MASTERS OF SPIN" - JUDGEMENT FOR PASTORS & ALL WHO SUPPORT THEIR SIN [ROMANS 1:32]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1889 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
338 views • 10 months ago

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

#judgement #pastors #sin

WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO


CHURCH, YOU LOVE PED0PH!LES!!: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mgx9elIbj6s


TD JAKES PROPHECY:DEATH IS HIS JUDGEMENT BY THE LORD: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ojcrPJiD4Z8


WHAT YOU NEVER HEARD BEFORE, PT 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-1-july-6-2019/

WHAT YOU NEVER HEARD BEFORE, PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/06/what-you-never-heard-before-pt-2-to-put-out-their-light-july-6-2019/


CORNUCOPIA: PROFANITY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-profanity-june-20-2019/

CORNUCOPIA: HALL OF DELIGHTS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-hall-of-delights-pt-2/

CORNUCOPIA: WEALTH, OPULENCE & CORRUPTION IN THE CHURCHES: https://youtube.com/watch?v=YUs6VHrAdLQ

CORNUCOPIA: SEXUAL PROFANITY IN CHURCH LEADERSHIP: https://youtube.com/watch?v=adW5h3RdGmg


FLOODS:A WORD TO THE CITIES: https://youtube.com/watch?v=DRBI93nZH2I

FLOODS:A WORD TO THE 'STANS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=wLsf0Ocity0


PEANUT BUTTER: https://youtube.com/watch?v=l5w2nIiOX48

THE END OF THE WAY OF THE WICKED: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/

THE WAY OF THE WICKED IS DARKNESS AND THORNS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-way-of-the-wicked-is-darkness-and-thorns-september-2-2022/


SYMPATHIZERS OF SIN: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Hqx8AQh1kQ0

NO MORE SITTING ON THE FENCE!! - CHOOSE WHO YOU WILL SERVE: https://youtube.com/watch?v=IsOFe8vJLvI

THE CORRUPT CHURCH EXPOSED (CHOOSE WHO YOU WILL SERVE!!): https://youtube.com/watch?v=7KAiYMnDdMU


Keywords
biblegodholy spiritjesus christchristjesussintruthprophecyend timeslast daysjudgementson of godpastorsromans 1spinyahgod almightythe lordthe lord jesus christsympathizertmvmasters of spinsupporters of sinsympathizers of sin
