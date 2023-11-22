George Floyd: The Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inconvenient Facts
* Fentanyl, methamphetamine, clogged arteries and ’rona
* No evidence of asphyxiation, strangulation or injury to the neck
* FBI intervention with medical examiner before cause of death was changed on the autopsy report
* Prior arrest(s) with similar behavior
* Minneapolis Police Chief’s apparent perjury during officers’ trial re: maximal restraint technique
• WATCH: The Fall Of Minneapolis
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 November 2023)