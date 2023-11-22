BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
George Floyd: The Truth
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
143 views • 11/22/2023

Inconvenient Facts

* Fentanyl, methamphetamine, clogged arteries and ’rona

* No evidence of asphyxiation, strangulation or injury to the neck

* FBI intervention with medical examiner before cause of death was changed on the autopsy report

* Prior arrest(s) with similar behavior

* Minneapolis Police Chief’s apparent perjury during officers’ trial re: maximal restraint technique


• WATCH: The Fall Of Minneapolis

The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 November 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6341571807112

fake newscorruptioncover-updeceptionmind controlpropagandajesse watterspsy-opbrainwashingbig liefentanylheart diseasepsychological operationdeceitgaslightingthought controlmob ruledishonestycoronaviruscovidmethamphetaminegeorge floydsummer of lovecorrupt newsclogged artery
