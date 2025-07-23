Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 23 July 2025

🪖The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Varachino (Sumy region).

💥 Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one jaeger brigade, and two assault regiments of the AFU near Yastrebinoye, Khrapovshchina, Ryzhevka, Khoten, and Yunakovka (Sumy region).

💥In Kharkov direction, losses were inflicted on units of one mechanised brigade and one assault regiment of the AFU near Veliky Burluk and Garbuzy (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 165 troops, seven motor vehicles, five artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station. One materiel depot was destroyed.

📍 Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of four mechanised brigades and one assault brigade of the AFU near Izyum, Andreyevka (Kharkov region), Kaprovka, Shandrigolovo, and Drobyshevo (Donetsk People’s Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 250 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, ten motor vehicles, one MLRS combat vehicle, and two Western-made field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU and one national guard brigade near Zvanovka, Serebryanka, and Aleksandro-Kalinovo (Donetsk People’s Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 troops, two motor vehicles, one Western-made MLRS combat vehicle, and one artillery gun.

📍 Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of three mechanised brigades, one airborne brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade near Oktyabrskoye, Suvorovo, Rodinskoye, Stepanovka, Poltavka, Artyom, and Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People’s Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 405 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, two MLRS combat vehicles, and four artillery guns.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of the enemy’s defences. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades of the AFU near Iskra, Poddubnoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), Velikomikhaylovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, three artillery guns, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Slavnoye (Zaporozhye region) and Pervomayskoye (Kherson region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, four electronic warfare stations, and four ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck one enterprise of the Ukrainian defence industry, one UAV workshop, long-range UAV control posts, POL and missile artillery weaponry depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 areas.

🎯Air defence systems shot down six guided aviation bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, one Neptune long-range guided missile as well as 256 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

🔹 664 aircraft,

🔹 283 helicopters,

🔹 71,978 unmanned aerial vehicles,

🔹 622 anti-aircraft missile systems,

🔹 24,305 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

🔹 1,581 MLRS combat vehicles,

🔹 27,725 field artillery guns and mortars,

🔹 38,596 special military vehicles.



