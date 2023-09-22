They're Doing This On Purpose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They Could Stop This Sh!t Tomorrow — But They Don’t Want To
* Southern border
* Large cities
* Education system
* Economy/inflation/housing crisis
* Hostile take-over: was this always the left’s plan?
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence; but can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 September 2023