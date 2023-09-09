BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🔥IRAN is Moving Military Equipment to the Border with Azerbaijan
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
152 views • 09/09/2023

🔥Iran is moving military equipment to the border with Azerbaijan.

The footage shows an IRGC helicopter flying over the Araks River adjacent to Nakhichevan, along which a column of Iranian military equipment is moving

Also found today:

Iranian military delegation visits Azerbaijan

🔽🔽🔽A meeting between Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Iranian Major General Mohammad Ahadi took place in Baku today.

The sides discussed the situation in the region and regional security issues.

While Pashinyan is constantly calling the West, Baku is actively looking for allies in a potential conflict

and..

Baku. Iran is making attempts to dissuade Azerbaijan from the next round of escalation on the border with Armenia.

Negotiations between defense departments

