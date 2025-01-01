HUGE UPDATE! POLICE ARE "TRAINED" TO DO THIS TO THE ELDERLY - Here's the Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CASE IN POINT:
On one of my recent posts I explained how "government" and it's Maritime Admiralty Law #Courts are COMPLICIT in the crimes against humanity!
Here's a great example!
You actually had a prosecutor,IN A VERY RARE DISPLAY, file charges against #Police officer from the #OklahomaCityPoliceDepartment for the clearly visible ASSAULT & BATTERY of this elderly man
So.... Everything will be okay right???
NO, because the Oklahoma Atty. General is also a #Criminal,
and he stepped in and dropped the charges!
This is because "government" is nothing more than highly #OrganizedCrime, which has built a system ensuring they will never get punished for their crimes... By claiming to dispense "Justice"
If THIS is "Justice" I'd certainly hate to see INJUSTICE!!!
It's a big club, and YOU ain't in it!
Matter of fact, YOU are the club's TARGET!
You'll be their #Slave and YOU'LL LIKE IT!
Or men with guns will cage you OR just beat you to death!
Don't the POLICE just make you feel "Safe?"
Original video:
HUGE UPDATE! POLICE ARE "TRAINED" TO DO THIS TO THE ELDERLY?!