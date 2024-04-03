Spirit of Confusion in the Church

The church is so confused today that they can’t distinguish between what is true or not. They can’t figure out which tradition to celebrate, and therefore leading many to condemnation. Everyone needs to Flee the Church and Open Your Bibles !!! Today’s so called church is an apostate church that Paul warns us in 1 Timothy 4:1-3.





CH. Michael Vitcavich was a successful entrepreneur for over 15 years until he surrendered his heart to Jesus Christ (yehoshua mashiah). 10 years of Biblical and Religious Studies (BS in Theology and Masters of Divinity); Ordained as a Pastor with Thomas Road Baptist Church in Virginia (associated with Liberty University); Commissioned into the US Navy Reserves as a Chaplain Officer; Sworn into the Newark NJ Police Dept. as a Deputy Chief Chaplain; and served as a Hospice Chaplain for one of the largest Healthcare organizations within the nation.