Another Spinning Seizure Has Been Captured On Film 💉(Dec. 2024)



If someone has a known seizure disorder they are not allowed to operate a semi-truck.



Most truck drivers were forced to take the poison in order to cross the Canada & US borders.



“2022: All travelers entering Canada, including truck drivers, must use ArriveCAN to provide mandatory travel information, including proof of vaccination.”



“Effective January 22, 2022, the United States requires all non-U.S. individual travelers (i.e., individual travelers who are neither US citizens nor lawful permanent residents) seeking entry to the United States at the land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 regardless of whether they are travelling for essential or non-essential reasons.”



How come we never saw drivers having these types of seizures prior to the experimental vaccine rollout?

I pray that this man makes a full recovery.



Source @Covid BC





