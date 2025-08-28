Government agents in MAGA & the "masculinity" movement

This video is about the hypocritical government agents who lead the MAGA cult and the fake battle against feminism: Nick Fuentes, Milo Yiannopoulos, Sneako, Amrou Fudl (aka Myron Gaines) and possibly Hasan Piker. It also exposes disturbing details about them. Kanye West is briefly brought up. The video also touches upon Sydney Sweeney.

Below are 3 videos on Kanye West that get into more detail about what happened to him:





https://www.brighteon.com/05f4c73c-478c-483b-a091-5bee1d9440de ):







https://www.brighteon.com/e02044c0-6ad2-4dfe-a5c9-0b139a0d5497





https://www.brighteon.com/1c657aac-82a3-4151-a4e0-79da18700073















