Iran Threatens USA After Direct Airstrike On Its IRGC Force: 'Biden Made Strategic Mistake…'

Iran lashed out at the US over airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on February 2 in response to last week's drone attack in Jordan, in which three American soldiers were killed. The Iranian foreign minister termed the US' attacks a'strategic error,' saying such attacks will overshadow the crimes of Israel in Gaza.