IF They Won't WE Should! [WE THE PEOPLE]

The government is proving to be our enemy by refusing to defend our Nation against an invasion. What they refuse to do WE SHOULD DO! Hundreds of thousands of us need to storm the border IN FORCE! Organize and I'll meet you at the border!

Jesus said: “My people, you are seeing conservative talk show hosts who are losing their jobs. They are being silenced because the one world people are trying to protect the Bidens from any practical information that the whistle blowers are revealing. You have seen information on the Biden dealings with Russia, China, and Burisma in the Ukraine, where the Biden family received millions of dollars for favors. You also have seen the planning of the Covid virus and the deadly Covid shots as part of a plan to reduce the population. Because the fired hosts gave details of these findings, that is why they have been silenced. The one world people do not want their Great Reset plans revealed, so they are doing everything to hush up any information from Hunter Biden’s laptop that could involve his father getting paid foreign money. These same one world people want total control over your money and your freedoms, and they will lie and cheat to get what they want. My faithful are targets because you know the truth of the evil ones’ plans. Be ready to come to My refuges when the evil ones want to persecute you because of your belief in Me. Trust in Me to protect My people, even though some could be martyred for your faith in Me.”

Friday, May 5, 2023 - john leary







