IN FOCUS: Biden's Border -- An Invitation to Terrorists & the IC with Victor Avila - OAN

Tonight IN FOCUS... SCOTUS is set to hear a case that could overturn 300 J6 convictions. Also it's Super Tuesday, but is it really just super hyped? Plus the latest on Biden's badly botched border debacle... And "Deep State Darling" Victoria Nuland is set to step down from her position at the State Department -- but is that the last we will see of her?
