BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saving America by Saving Ourself First
Health Medicine
Health Medicine
194 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 6 months ago

Now is the time for we the people to focus on opening the heart of humanity by opening our own hearts first. Through relentless propaganda and extreme censorship, too many people have been brainwashed into complacency. It is time for all Americans to join together as a nationwide grassroots coalition and become part of a unified movement for positive change. Francesco, David, and Dr. Len propose that this can be done through strength in numbers, a unified message, and solidarity among us. This will take an evolution of consciousness and a social transformation. It was done 250 years ago in America, and it can be done again today.

Keywords
censorshippropagandabrainwashingbuilding communitysocial transformationthe heart of humanitygrassroots coalitionevolution in consciousness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy