RFK Jr is Unmasking CIA’s Psychological Mind Weapon

Publisher Tony Lyons Says Washington Was 'Scared to Death' When Robert F. Kennedy Released 'The Real Anthony Fauci'
"This was a book that was claiming that the whole government narrative of everything Dr. Fauci was saying day after day on television...was just all corruption. It was all just a process of trying to make more money and have more control over people. It was never about public health."
Full interview:
https://youtu.be/W8VsdzG1KeU
@tonylyonspub
@KONCRETE
@RobertKennedyJr