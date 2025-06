'HUMANITY IS TO BLAME FOR THIS TRAGIC COLLAPSE!

COUNTLESS AMERICANS ARE DRUNK WITH ENTERTAINMENT AND UN BE KNOWN TO THEM AMERICA IS COLLAPSING RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW. THE FEDS KEEP DRIVING UP THE MARKET PUTTING HUMANITY TO SLEEP. HUMANITY IS DRUNK WITH PLEASE AS 1,000'S OF ILLEGALS FLOOD INTO AMERICA. THEY WON'T WAKEUP UNTIL THEY'RE THROWN OUT OF THE HOME AND THE PROPERTY GIVEN TO ILLEGALS DAH! THE BIBLE WAS CORRECT WHEN IT DECLARED A VEIL OF DELUSION WILL BE CAST OVER HUMANITY AND THEY WILL BELIEVE THE LIES OF SATAN. OPEN YOUR EYES! AMERICA IS ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE AND ARMED CIVIL WAR COULD BREAK OUT AT ANY MOMENT. DON'T TAKE MY WORD FOR IT WAIT AND SEE WHEN YOUR FRIENDS, FAMILY AND LOVED ONES ARE MURDERED IN THE STREETS OF AMERICA ANY DAY NOW...WAKEUP!