Was Joe Oltmann on an ANTIFA Call with Eric Coomer? Kirk Widlund Was Convinced, Are You?

00:00When it all started: March 2020
17:00The Summer of Love
21:00The media attacks begin, doxing
31:00Journalists are members of ANTIFA, the call
38:00Google Search: "Eric Dominion, Denver, Colorado"
43:30"FEC United Founder Threatens Journalists at GOP Candidate Event" - Oct. 16, 2020
58:30The threats begin
1:10:00"The Model"
1:18:00Is Joe clairvoyant? Meeting at the State Dept.
1:25:00Coomer gets arrested, and then is deposed
1:32:00Final answer...was there a phone call?