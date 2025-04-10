BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Was Joe Oltmann on an ANTIFA Call with Eric Coomer? Kirk Widlund Was Convinced, Are You?
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
12 views • 5 months ago
Chapters

00:00When it all started: March 2020

17:00The Summer of Love

21:00The media attacks begin, doxing

31:00Journalists are members of ANTIFA, the call

38:00Google Search: "Eric Dominion, Denver, Colorado"

43:30"FEC United Founder Threatens Journalists at GOP Candidate Event" - Oct. 16, 2020

58:30The threats begin

1:10:00"The Model"

1:18:00Is Joe clairvoyant? Meeting at the State Dept.

1:25:00Coomer gets arrested, and then is deposed

1:32:00Final answer...was there a phone call?

