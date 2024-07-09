© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gardner Goldsmith: Interview, MG Show: Project 2025/Agenda 47, Dr Steve: CHAOS, Charlie Kirk: Vivek | EP1254 - Highlights Begin 07/09/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v566pm2-ep1254.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
mrcTV 07/09 - Gardner Goldsmith: Biden-Stephanopoulos 'Interview' Challenged None of the President's Lies
https://rumble.com/embed/v53qa0k/?pub=2trvx
*** 13:30
MG Show 07/09 - Project 2025 is Not Trump's Agenda 47; Biden Dares "Elites" to Challenge Him
https://rumble.com/embed/v53omx6/?pub=2trvx
***
Dr Steve Turley 07/09 - White House in CHAOS after Press Briefing DISASTER!!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v53qho3/?pub=2trvx
***
Charlie Kirk 07/09 - Vivek: His Campaign For President: Is He the Future of the Republican Party?
https://rumble.com/embed/v53qjz6/?pub=2trvx
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths