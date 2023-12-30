The Beatitudes - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.120 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Dec 28, 2023





What is the difference between joy and happiness? Jesus shows us how to find permanent bliss that nothing can take away: not sickness, not poverty, nor persecution. These are the Beatitudes, and Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, explains their meaning and application in our daily lives. Then pay a visit to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Champion in Wisconsin, a special place where Mary appeared and the Beatitudes came alive.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 120: The Beatitudes





