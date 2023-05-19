BOMBSHELL! Pentagon Doctors slam Dr. Fauci, Confirm Covid Lab Leak | Redacted with Clayton Morris





Join Locals community for exclusive content at redacted.locals.com !

The Pentagon knew that Dr. Fauci was manipulating the lab leak theory and they knew as early as May of 2020. Why was the lab leak theory shut down by the media and censored on social media then?

Two Pentagon doctors, published a paper in May of 2020 criticizing the Nature article that concluded that Covid did not come from a lab. In March, we learned from Senate hearings that Dr. Fauci and his colleagues worked on that paper and proposed edits to it in order to prevent the public from learning about U.S. involvement in foreign biolabs.

The Pentagon paper shows that that article is based on conjecture and not science. It further shows that the kind of virus manipulation that the paper says could not have happened had in fact been happening for years. They said that the study was based “on unwarranted assumptions.”

Recall that anyone who proposed the lab leak theory at the time was called a racist and conspiracy theorist. Social media companies removed posts about it.

So if the pentagon researchers knew the lab leak theory was viable, why didn’t those disinformation experts they’ve got help us out??