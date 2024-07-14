© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On July 13, 2024, Russian combat aviation carried out one of the most massive bombing raids against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in the 'Donetsk People's Republic', 'Mirnograd', 'Konstantinovka' and 'Krasny-Liman'. At the same time, the Russian military department notes that this bomb attack turned out to be so effective that the Ukrainian General Staff still diligently hides from the public the true losses of the Ukrainian Army.....................................
