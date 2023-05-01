BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Any speech that is counter to the CCP's own description of what they allow is not permitted. So they try to enact those laws by having these police stations on Chinese dissidents living in America."
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 05/01/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fp8fga39d

2023.04.27 [NFSC Speaks: Infiltration Files]

 "Any speech that is counter to the CCP's own description of what they allow is not permitted. So they try to enact those laws by having these police stations on Chinese dissidents living in America."


💥"Basically in these documents, you'll see, the pretext for having these CCP police stations is to help Chinese people in the US get driver's licenses, gather full-blown data, personal information on all these people."


DVS 7.0 @officialdvs7 and Roy @royguo on @NFSCSpeaks

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #TakeDownTheCCP


"任何与中共自己描述的内容相悖的言论都是不被允许的，所以他们试图通过在美国设立这些中共警察局来对生活在美国的华人异见人士施行法律！"


💥"基本上在这些文件中，你会看到，设立这些中共警察局的借口是帮助在美国的中国人获得驾驶执照，整个警察局在收集所有这些人的完整数据和个人信息！"


#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #灭共



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
