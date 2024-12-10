BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Surviving 9/11 [2021]
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 6 months ago

Documentary that follows the stories of several survivors or fatalities and/or their families the most remarkable of which is the thread regarding Lauren Manning who was one of the most severely injured of all. She sustained over 80% burns (most of which were 3rd degree but had as high as 5th degree!) when jet fuel from an elevator shaft exploded outward as she waited in the Lobby. 


-------


"There's a difference between moving forward and moving on. I've moved forward. I haven't moved on. There's a part of you that will always be that day. In a blink of an eye, I'm back there" - Nancy Suhr

Keywords
911wtcsurvivors
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy