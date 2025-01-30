BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The sweet secret of Organic Monk Fruit Extract: A healthy sugar alternative
Health Ranger Store
Health Ranger StoreCheckmark Icon
656 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
89 views • 7 months ago

The Health Ranger Store is proud to bring back our Health Ranger Select Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder Low Carb Sugar Substitute. The perfect healthy alternative to processed sugar and artificial sweeteners, our monk fruit extract powder is made from 100% organic monk fruit without any artificial additives or aftertaste.

 

Because it is much sweeter than regular table sugar, you only need to use a fraction of the amount of sugar you normally use to achieve the same sweetness.

 

Use it to enhance the taste of your favorite smoothies, shakes, baked goods, desserts and other recipes without guilt or worry.

 

Our Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder is a healthy sugar substitute that contains almost no calories and has zero glycemic index.

 

Health Ranger Select Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder - Low Carb Sugar Substitute is one of the tastiest and most nutritious natural sweeteners available. It contains mogroside V, which is the highest grade of mogrosides, and the source of its natural sweetness.

 

We thoroughly lab test our raw materials to ensure that the extract has not been exposed to toxic chemicals. It is also meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.

 

We take great pride in the purity and cleanliness of our products, so we exclusively use non-GMO ingredients. Health Ranger Select Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder - Low Carb Sugar Substitute is meticulously prepared from the fruits of non-GMO monk fruit trees grown under strict organic standards.

 

There are no artificial flavors, preservatives, fillers or additives in our premium monk fruit extract powder. You can trust that Health Ranger Select Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder - Low Carb Sugar Substitute is made only with 100% monk fruit and contains no chemical carriers.


Shop now at HealthRangerStore.com

Keywords
low carborganicextracthealthyhealth ranger storemonk fruitpowdernatural sweetenersugar alternativemogrosides
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy