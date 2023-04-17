© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2eo2ou1a9e
2023-04-17在听证会上为不公正而爆发的人们，正义的呐喊！
The people who exploded for injustice at the hearing, the cry of justice!