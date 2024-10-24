This Is An Eye-Opener

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt
* The media have gone silent re: patsies’ motives.
* The gubment has suspiciously asked for delays in the second shooter’s case.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (23 October 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5jsye5-its-so-bad-they-want-biden-back-ep.-2356-10232024.html