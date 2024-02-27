© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judge Napolitano & Scott Ritter - A Reflection on Duty and Conscience: Aaron Bushnell | Judging Freedom
A Reflection on Duty and Conscience: The Aaron Bushnell Story and the Cost of Morality in Activism
The story of Bushnell is not merely a recounting of tragedy but a clarion call to examine the roles and responsibilities we, as a society, bear in the face of global injustices. It is a reflection that asks us to ponder deeply where duty ends and where conscience begins.
We unveil the background of Bushnell's fateful decision, rooted in the orders that drove him to the brink of despair—an expectation to deploy to Israel on short notice, a demand that challenged his very principles.