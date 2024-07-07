WHAT IS LIBERATION - Is it Heaven or a Dimension?

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.DivineMarga.com/events 🌟





True liberation lies beyond this universe. As long as we are bound by the laws of this universe and the karma attached to it, we are not truly free. The universe consists of multiple densities and dimensions, each governed by its own set of rules and regulations. To truly comprehend what liberation and freedom mean, we need a discerning vision and insight into the truth. True Liberation transcends the boundaries of our universe, reaching beyond the realms of 5D, 6D, 7D, and beyond. Upon reaching enlightenment, one becomes a free sovereign Soul, no longer bound by karma or the limitations of this universe. Gain a deeper understanding of how liberated Souls continue to evolve and connect with the Divine.





Key Points

5:01 The Buddhist and Hindu traditions offer more nuanced perspectives, but still point to attainment within the confines of the universe.

16:34 Different spiritual traditions offer varying promises, but they all operate within the boundaries of the universal matrix.

20:04 Reaching a level of divine love consciousness (850 or above) grants one a "traveler's visa" to the Divine.

20:55 Liberation involves settling into the freedom of the divine, where one becomes a sovereign, free-traveling soul.

27:11 The journey of liberation is unique to each individual, with no need for comparison or concern.

29:46 The ultimate liberation transcends this universe, requiring a deep reevaluation of one's understanding and efforts.





Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author, and founder of New Humanity Divine Marga, an international organization of God-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide in opening to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, and Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.





Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.





There are now 50 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.





Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Enlightenment, Soul Liberaton and Divine Cosmology, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).





Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





