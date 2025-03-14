BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Secrets of Sigil Magick
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
24 views • 6 months ago

Sigil magic is a captivating esoteric practice where symbols called sigils are created to realize personal desires and goals.

They originate from ancient magical traditions. This method uses the power of the subconscious mind by transforming written intentions into symbolic art.


Sigils have been part of the western esoteric tradition since the very beginning. Here's a closer look at the combination of intention, creativity and mysticism that define sigils.


**Although this is an ancient practice, it must be practiced responsibly. My recommendation would be to call in our Divine Creator/God as you are working with the sigil. Be forewarned, anything you try to 'summon' may come with something else that is very unwanted.**


This video is a mirror from another site and I've posted it here for information purposes only.


----------------------------------------------



Thank you for your interest in The Body House Chronicles and vintage sensuality.


Join us on SUBSTACK - https://bodyhousechronicles.substack.com


ALL Links – https://linktr.ee/bodyhouse1


Relationship SAVING HUG - Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ


30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM


Relationship Magic - Free eBook - https://bit.ly/2ZDutcW


Contact: [email protected]

Keywords
occultwiccasex magickconjuringsummoningoccult practicessigil magicpagan ritualswiccan ceremonies
