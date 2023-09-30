© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:10 Intro
1:38 Maryinka (2)
:145 Unknown Secret Weapon
2nd 1:14
:33 Russians demolish a 10-storey building in Ugledar with FAB-500
:14 Second Russian air strike in Hersonissos against Ukrainian weapons depot
:26 Russian grain warehouses used as weapons warehouses in the Kazatskoye region of Hersonissos (last fade out)
7 clips, 3:21.
Unknown Russian weapon extinguished Ukrainian soldiers in Klissifka-Terastio “ Mushroom ” in Hersonissos: Ash 3,000 tons of fire extinguishers
A large area has been leveled in Hersonissos - First use of new weapon
27/09/2023 - 18:07
Huge explosion in Hersonissos – A warehouse of 3,000 tons of weapons exploded