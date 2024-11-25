BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scripture proves "God hates the sinner" (Buckle up) Hope your ready! (8/10/23)
HardTruths
HardTruths
22 followers
28 views • 6 months ago

I get so many comments that are unbiblical and let me tell you...God hates the saying "Love the sinner, hate the sin" I know because I serve him. I hate what he hates! I love what he loves. Of course as with all my videos I can always go deeper but studying is your job...I am here to show you where to look! I will prove with the word of God that he hates sin and the sinner! Study the word for yourselves to gain deeper understanding.

Keywords
scripturegod hates sinnershate the sin
