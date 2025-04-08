RFK vs Fluoride, Gerry Curatola, Rejuvenation Dentistry, Carolyn Gross, Creative Life Solutions - The RSB Show 4-8-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: RFK Jr. Slams Fluoride, Gerry Curatola, Rejuvenation Dentistry, Exposing Mouth-Body Link, Angustura Vera, Political Doctors vs Patients Choice , Carolyn Gross, Creative Life Solutions, RFK Jr. Takes on Pesticides and More! https://robertscottbell.com/rfk-jr-slams-fluoride-gerry-curatola-rejuvenation-dentistry-exposing-mouth-body-link-angustura-vera-political-doctors-vs-patients-choice-carolyn-gross-creative-life-solutions-rfk-jr-takes-o/