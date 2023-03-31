A cold war ... no more

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE LEFT'S PLAYBOOK
1) rig the justice system (done)
2 rig the election system (done)
3) silence their opponents (done)
4) take away their opponents ability to defend themselves (destroy the 2nd amendment - in process)
5) imprison their opponents (phony insurrection - in process)
6) bury their opponents 6 feet under (Bioweapon-19 + weaponized vaccinations = in process)