How to de-Nazify Ukraine? Bleed the Ukrainian army dry in Bakhmut.

⚡️ SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units near Dvurechnaya, Ivanovka and Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region).

💥The actions of three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been thwarted near Sinkovka, Timkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 95 Ukrainian servicemen, 8 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

◽️1 munition depot of the AFU 127th Territorial Defense Brigade has been destroyed near Ogurtsovo (Kharkov region).

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the AFU units close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 1 pickup truck, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥1 artillery ammunition depot of the AFU 66th Mechanized Brigade has been destroyed near Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continued to conduct offensive actions against the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk.The paratroopers provided support and restrained the enemy on the flanks.

💥The attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy manpower and hardware close to Kalinovka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Russian units have destroyed the bridge used by the AFU to transport ammunition and reserves to Artyomovsk close to Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️The aviation have made 7 sorties in this direction. The Group's artillery have performed 69 firing missions.

◽️Two ammunition depots of 54th and 110th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been destroyed near Kramatorsk and Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 300 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 1 Grad MLRS, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralization of the enemy units close to Vodyanoye and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka, Chervonoye and Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️The actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group have been disrupted close to Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were over 90 servicemen, 1 tank, 5 motor vehicles, 1 D-30 howitzer and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 15 armored fighting vehicles, 23 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 3 D-30 howitzers.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 107 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 123 areas.

💥2 AFU Su-25 aircraft have been destroyed by air defense close to Zolotaya Balka and Tyaginka (Kherson region). 7 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been also intercepted.

◽️Air defense forces have also intercepted 14 unmanned aerial vehicles close to to Tokarevka, Olshana (Kharkov region), Troitskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Lesnoye and Malaya Belozyorka (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry